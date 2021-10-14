ICSI CS Results Declared, Check Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Results 2021: The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's (ICSI) CS Professional and Executive programmes have been released. Candidates can check their scores on the official website.

According to a previous report, the website's publication of results had been delayed owing to an error. The result will be displayed as soon as the issue is corrected, according to a statement on the website.

AIR 1 went to Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani, AIR 2 to Modita Sahu, and AIR 3 to Vandita Lalitbhai Tank.

On the official website, you may see the tentative all-India merit list for the New Syllabus examination. Here's the direct link to the page.

The results are available for download on the website for candidates. Candidates for the Executive and Foundation programmes, however, will not receive a physical copy of their results. Only a digital copy of their results will be sent to them via the website. Candidates for the Professional Program, on the other hand, will receive a paper copy of their results at their registered addresses.

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of the institute," ICSI had earlier said in a notification.