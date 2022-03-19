ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022: Download Here

New Delhi: To avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) schedule, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has changed the timetable for Class 12 ISC semester 2 exams. The Class 12 ISC semester 2 examinations will now be held from April 26 to June 13, according to the new timetable. Previously, the exams were set to take place between April 25 and June 6.

"The National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates," in a statement the CISCE said.

"In light of the above-mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised," it said.

The updated date sheet for the ISC examinations for class 12 is shown below.

April 26 - English Paper I

April 28 - Commerce

April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music Hindustani, Carnatic, Western Music

May 2 - English Paper 2

May 5 - Economics

May 7 - Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing

May 9 - Mathematics

May 11 - History

May 13 - Chemistry Paper 1

May 14 - Home Science Paper 1

May 17 - Physics Paper 1

May 20 - Accounts

May 23 - Biology Paper 1

May 25 - Sociology

May 27 - Political Science

May 30 - Psychology

June 1 - Computer Science Paper 1

June 3 - Physical Education

June 4 - Legal Studies

June 6 - Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages

June 8 - Business Studies

June 10 - Biotechnology, Environmental Science

June 13 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

In the meantime, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022 are being held in an offline format using COVID-19 safety standards. All of the tests will be 1.5 hours long in total. In addition, all papers would have a 10-minute reading time for students.