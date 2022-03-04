ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam Schedule, Timetable Released, Check Deets
CISCE Announces ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam Datesheets; View Timetable
Exam Schedule for CISCE, ICSE, ISC Semester II: Exams for both courses will begin on April 25 and last till May 20 for ICSE and June 6 for ISC.
On its official website, cisce.org, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the date sheet for the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC semester II exams.
Exams for both courses will begin on April 25 and last till May 20 for ICSE and June 6 for ISC. The exams will be held in offline mode for one and a half hours each.
The question papers will be handed out. The time allotted for reading the question paper is ten minutes. The question paper for class 10 will be available at 10:50 a.m. The question paper for class 12 students will be available from 1:50 p.m. on the exam day.
DATE SHEET FOR ICSE CLASS 10:
April 25 - English Language – English Paper I
April 26 - Literature in English
April 28 - Environmental Science
May 3 - Mathematics
May 5 - Geography
May 6 - Hindi
May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1
May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages
May 13 - Chemistry
May 16 - Biology
May 18 - Group III Elective
May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective
May 20 - Commercial Studies
ISC CLASS 12 DATE SHEET:
April 25 - English Paper 2
April 26 - English Paper 1
April 28 - Chemistry
April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
May 2 - Physics
May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages
May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
May 6 - Commerce
May 7 - Mass Media & Communication
May 9 - Mathematics
May 11 - Biology
May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
May 14 - Home Science
May 17 - Economics
May 20 - Accounts
May 23 - History
May 25 - Sociology
May 27 - Political Science
May 30 - History
June 1 - Psychology
June 3 - Physical Education
June 4 - Legal Studies
June 6 - Business Studies
According to CISCE, the datesheet will be given after the engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) exam dates are announced. CISCE has announced the findings, which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. The first session of the JEE Mains will be held from April 16 to 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to 29.