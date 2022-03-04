ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exam Schedule, Timetable Released, Check Deets

Exam Schedule for CISCE, ICSE, ISC Semester II: Exams for both courses will begin on April 25 and last till May 20 for ICSE and June 6 for ISC.

On its official website, cisce.org, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the date sheet for the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC semester II exams.

Exams for both courses will begin on April 25 and last till May 20 for ICSE and June 6 for ISC. The exams will be held in offline mode for one and a half hours each.

The question papers will be handed out. The time allotted for reading the question paper is ten minutes. The question paper for class 10 will be available at 10:50 a.m. The question paper for class 12 students will be available from 1:50 p.m. on the exam day.

DATE SHEET FOR ICSE CLASS 10:

April 25 - English Language – English Paper I

April 26 - Literature in English

April 28 - Environmental Science

May 3 - Mathematics

May 5 - Geography

May 6 - Hindi

May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1

May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

May 13 - Chemistry

May 16 - Biology

May 18 - Group III Elective

May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective

May 20 - Commercial Studies

ISC CLASS 12 DATE SHEET:

April 25 - English Paper 2

April 26 - English Paper 1

April 28 - Chemistry

April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.

May 2 - Physics

May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

May 6 - Commerce

May 7 - Mass Media & Communication

May 9 - Mathematics

May 11 - Biology

May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

May 14 - Home Science

May 17 - Economics

May 20 - Accounts

May 23 - History

May 25 - Sociology

May 27 - Political Science

May 30 - History

June 1 - Psychology

June 3 - Physical Education

June 4 - Legal Studies

June 6 - Business Studies

According to CISCE, the datesheet will be given after the engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) exam dates are announced. CISCE has announced the findings, which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. The first session of the JEE Mains will be held from April 16 to 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to 29.