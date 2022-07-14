ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 Results Expected Tomorrow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the result of the ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 on Friday, July 15. CISCE official earlier told Careers360 that the ICSE, Class 10 exam result is expected to be announced by July 16. Once announced, students can download the ICSE, 10th scorecard on the official websites

Steps To Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

Step: 1 - Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Step: 2 - Click on the result link. Select your class

Step: 3 - On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

Step: 4 - ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step: 5 - Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

Nearly one lakh students attended the ICSE 10th class exams which were held in the month of May.

This year, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 board exam for the 2nd semester from 25th April to 20th May 2022. The examination started with the English Language - English Paper 1 and ended with the Commercial Studies subject paper.

Also Read: NTA Extends Application Date for CUET PG 2022: Check Links