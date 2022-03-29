ICAI CA May-June Exams 2022: Application Process Reopens, Check Date and Process

By Shyamala Tulasi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has restarted the application process for its CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May-June examinations.

The last date for applying is March 30, 2022.

The decision was taken to give another chance to the scholars who could not apply online for the very first time.

ICAI has restarted the online application form for CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course-International Taxation-Assessment with late fee charges of Rs 600. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

Steps to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation course:

Step 1: Visit the authorized ICAI website-icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in

. Step 3: Fill in the required credentials to register

Step 4: Fill out the online application form, upload the needed documents specified

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the application and take a printout

Additionally, for students who are seeking a change of exam city or group, the online facility will be available on the official website from March 21 to 30.

An official statement from ICAI reads that "There will be no extension of the last date for seeking change for exam city/ group/ medium beyond March 30 ".