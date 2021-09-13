ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results 2021 Released, Check Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results 2021 Released: The Chartered Accountants (CA) test results for July 2021 will be released today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The announcement is available on the official website. The results of the CA foundation and final exams (old and new courses) will be accessible at link 1, link 2, and link 3.

If the results are not released today, they may be released on September 14; the timings of the results have not been confirmed yet.

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Detailshttps://t.co/5Cua8SZ57D pic.twitter.com/PZhFNCYgp2 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) September 10, 2021

Between July 5 and July 19, the CA Final exams were held. The CA Final (old scheme) Group 1 exam were held on July 5, 7, 9, and 11, while the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 exams were held on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

How To Check The ICAI CA Final Foundation Result In 2021?

Step 1: Visit one of the ICAI's official websites.

Step 2: A new page will open when you click on the CA Results 2021 link.

Step 3: Choose whether you took the CA Final (Old) or CA Final (New) test (New).

Step 4: Type in your registration or PIN number.

Step 5: Enter your six-digit registration number.

Candidates who desire to request answer sheet verification must do so within a month and submit a demand draft for Rs 200 in the name of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Secretary, payable in New Delhi.

After a few days of the results being announced, the scorecards will be mailed to the candidates at their mailing addresses through speed post. If the candidate does not get the scorecard within four to five weeks after the result announcement, he or she should write to dms_examhelpline@icai.in.