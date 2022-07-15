ICAI CA 2022 November Session Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Institute of Charted Accountant of India, ICAI has released exam dates for the Intermediate and Final course for the November session.

The candidates who want to apply for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Intermediate IPC would be able to fill out the application form from the official website, icai.org.

The Institute of Charted Accountant of India is going to start the registration process for the ICAI CA November session on 21st July and the last date to submit the application form (without late fee) is 10th August 2022.

Important Dates for ICAI CA Exam 2022:

ICAI Intermediate Exam Group 1 2nd,4th,6th and 9th November ICAI Intermediate Exam Group 2 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November ICAI CA Final Course Exam Group 1 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th November ICAI CA Final Course Exam Group 2 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th November

