IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 Download, Check Here

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22: The IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 has been released on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website. Here's how to get the IBPS SO 2021-22 Scorecard link.

Score Card for IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 Download: On its website today, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS SO 2021-22 Scorecard. Candidates who took the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2021-22 can get their scorecards via the IBPS official website.

According to the official announcement, the IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 will be available for download at ibps.in from February 21 to February 27, 2022. Candidates can get their IBPS SO Mains Score Card by following the simple steps outlined below. IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 was previously announced on February 15, 2022, and it is still available today. i.e., February 21, 2022.

How to Download the IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22?

Visit the IBPS official website at this link.

On the homepage, click the notification link that says "IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 Download Link."

You will be redirected to a new page.

Now, type in your registration number, date of birth, and captcha, then hit the submit button.

On the screen, the IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021–22 will be presented.

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2021-22

What Will Happen Next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the CRP SPL-XI Online Main Examination are entitled to participate in an interview, which will be held by participating banks and managed by nodal banks in each State/UT. In March, interviews will be held at a few locations.

The admit card contains information about the centre, the venue's address, as well as the time and date of the interview. By clicking on the above link, aspirants can acquire the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022. From February 21 to March 8, 2022, candidates will be able to download their IBPS SO Admit Cards. Candidates must obtain their interview call letters from the official IBPS website.