Jul 17, 2022, 16:57 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Cards 2022 Released, Check Link Here To Download - Sakshi Post

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Admit cards for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) clerk examinations this  2022. Applicants can download the IBPS RRB Clerk admit cards from the official website. The examinations has been scheduled to be held on August 14, 2022.

Applicants will need their registration number and passwords to download the IBPS RRB Clerk admit cards.

How To Download IBPS RRB 2022 Admit Card

Step: 1 - Applicants must visit the official website of the Institute of Banking.

Step: 2 - Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

Step: 3 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to

Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants'.

Step: 4 - Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step: 5 - Your IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card will be displayed.

Step: 6 - Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

Applicants can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 till August 14, 2022. 


