IBPS 2022-23: Free Coaching For Bank Exams In Telangana

Good News for those candidates who are preparing for bank exams. Telangana BC Study Circle is going to provide free coaching for 30 students from each district. A total of 1000 students will be selected and will be given coaching. In this coaching 75% seats are allocated for BCs, 15% for SCs, 5% for STs, 5% for EWS and 5% for VH candidates. The candidates who are interested can apply here - https://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/

Here are the steps to apply for the exams:

First, open the official BC Study Circle website

Later click on FREE COACHING PROGRAMME TO IBPS 2022-23

Then you will find apply online. Click on it.

A new page will be opened. Enter name, father name, mother name, caste, aadhaar card details, mobile number, qualifications, and address.

Then upload photos, signature, tenth memo, degree memo, caste certificate, income certificate, nativity certificate, Aadhar Card copy.

Click Submit

Also Read: Telangana Govt Cancelled Lakhs of Ration Cards Without Notice, Alleges Bandi Sanjay