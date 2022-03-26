Hyderabad: HYSEA and TASK launched a program, WINTalk Series (What Industry Needs), with experts from the IT/ITeS industry to address and interact with students who aspire to build a career in this industry. The key objective of the series is to demystify emerging technologies and create awareness among students about possible roles, career growth options, learning resources, and pre-requisites for getting a job in a particular role.

The inaugural session on "What Industry Needs from Freshers" was moderated by Mr Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK and included eminent panellists from the industry: Mr Bharani K. Aroll, President, HYSEA & CEO, Infopeers; Mr Srikanth Surampudi, General Manager HR & Regional Head Human Resources; and Mr Rajendra Tunuguntla, Chief Operating Officer, TechEra IT Consulting.

The WINTalk Series will cover technologies like RPA, Blockchain, Data Science, AI/ML, Cloud etc. The programme will be aired on the Octa platform, TSAT, as well as on the HYSEA and TASK social media channels. It will be conducted on alternate weeks (once in a fortnight) for 1 hour including Q&A and will benefit 3rd and 4th year engineering students across Telangana.

In a message on the occasion, Mr Bharani K. Aroll, President, of HYSEA, said, "HYSEA continues to play an important role in designing and delivering programs that help prepare students with skills that match the immediate business needs of organizations." Programs like eTechSeries with TV5, Internship Fairs, regular job fairs, and grass-root programmes like DDI (Disruptive Digital Intervention) for government school students have played an important role in helping bridge the talent gap.

Mr Shrikant Sinha, the CEO, of TASK, said, "Since most of our students are first-generation learners, it’s important for us to ensure that they are aware of all the various career options available to them in the IT/ITeS industry." Apart from the Virtual Job Fair where HYSEA and TASK partnered this week, both organisations felt that it was important to provide the right and relevant information to the youth so that they can make the right career choice and contribute to the Telangana IT ecosystem, which is one of the largest in the country. " He added, "We expect about 2000–5000 students to benefit from these sessions every week".

In the past, HYSEA has worked with both JNTU and TASK in setting up MakerSpaces, the EXCITE Program and has organised Hackathons.

HYSEA & TASK are also working closely to organise the 3rd edition of HYSEA JOB FAIR 2022, targeting Engineering (B.E/B.Tech) and Non-Engineering (MCA, MBA, BCA, B.Sc, Comp Science, BBA, B.A, B.Sc., & B.com) pass outs of 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year, HYSEA is targeting Tier-3 towns and colleges in Telangana and AP. In addition to the tech jobs, the job fair will also assist in hiring for ITES/BPO and other jobs.

A unique feature of this year’s job fair includes a focus on the hiring of women from economically weak sections of society who are trained by our NGO partner, NIRMAAN. For this category, graduates from the year 2019 will also be considered.

All eligible candidates interested in participating in this VIRTUAL JOB FAIR will be required to register online at this link. The last date for registration is Monday, March 28, 2022.

More than 2000+ open positions from 55+ companies are on offer in this edition of the virtual job fair.