Hyderabad Psychologists’ Team Launch Brain-Based Intelligence Test

Hyderabad: Dr. Jagannath Prasad Das, one of the world’s leading cognitive psychologists and a reputed professor in psychology launched BBIT or the Brain-Based Intelligence Test, a unique IQ test, made for the Indian population with a passion to find the answer, unmatched in scope and power that represents a major advance in understanding how our brain works. The IQ test is born out of thorough research and greater vision by a team of eminent psychologists from Hyderabad led by Dr. JP Das.

This unique IQ test, made for the Indian population with huge sample size, enables educators and curriculum developers to enhance the cognitive processes for a robust foundation in academic learning, especially in reading and math. This test also assists clinicians in the diagnosis of impairment of cortical functions as evident in conditions like stroke, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. Additionally, this test has diagnostic criteria to identify hyperactivity and specific learning difficulties in children. is the brainchild of Dr. Jagannath Prasad Das, who is an internationally recognized expert in Educational Psychology, Intelligence, and Childhood Development. Some of his significant contributions to Psychology include the PASS theory of Intelligence and the Das-Naglieri Cognitive Assessment System.

Dr. JP Das is currently the Emeritus Director of the Center on Developmental & Learning Disabilities and Emeritus Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Alberta, Canada. He is a member of the Royal Society of Canada and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2015, the highest honour that Canada can confer on its citizens.

His outstanding research on reformulating the concept and measurement of Intelligence has captured national and international interests. An elite team of psychologists under the guidance of Dr. JP Das has developed this IQ test which measures significant cognitive processes.

BBIT launched all over India on July 17, 2021, through an online event, where the stalwarts of academia, educationists, psychologists, and other eminent personalities will be participating. The launch event will be inaugurated by Shri. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health, State of Maharashtra, and presided by Dr. Kalidas D Chavan, Registrar, University of Health Sciences, Maharashtra.