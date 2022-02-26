Hyderabad Jobs: Walk in Interviews Today, Check Venue and Time

Hyderabad: On February 26, 2022, the Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) will host a job fair in Hyderabad. In partnership with the Dhruv Consulting Service, the fair will be held.

Over 35 companies will be exhibiting at the fair, with over 5000 job openings. The fair is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates who wish to participate in the fair should have one or more of the following qualifications:

10th, 12th, and undergraduate

BE, BTech, MTech - All Discipline

MBA, MCA, MCS – All Discipline

Diploma – All Discipline

BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline

Post Graduate – All Discipline

The venue, companies at Job fair in Hyderabad:

Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Flipkart, MedPlus, PVR Cinemas, and Swiggy are among the organisations that will participate in the employment fair in Hyderabad.

The job fair/mela will be held at the Youth Hostel, near the Boats Club, Rani Gunj, 500 003, and will be followed by the job fair/mela.

Although admission to the fair is free, candidates must register online (click here for registration).

Candidates can get more information by calling 7097655912 or 9030047303.

Microsoft is hiring freshers.

Microsoft has recently chosen to hire freshers for its Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Noida branch offices.

Candidates must have a B. Tech, M. Tech, or MS degree in Computer Science or a related quantitative discipline with a minimum CGPA of 7.5/10, according to the company's eligibility standards. Candidates must be from the class of 2022.

Read the notification for more information (click here). Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online (click here).