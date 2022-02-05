Hyderabad Job Drive: SSC, Inter Pass, Graduates Can Apply

A mega job mela is being organised in Hyderabad on Tuesday. More than 40 companies will participate in the mela and conduct interviews. Mannan Khan, a social activist, is organizing a job fair on Tuesday, February 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Khaja Mansion in Masab Tank. Masqati dairy products and Ali bin Ibrahim Masqati are sponsors of the event. Not only freshers but also experienced professionals can apply. Candidates who have completed SSC, Intermediate, and graduated in any field will be able to find suitable jobs based on their educational qualifications.

According to Mannan Khan, the event organiser, this job mela is being organised with the goal of offering work to jobless and experienced youngsters in corporate companies. Candidates should carry two copies of their credentials, bio data, and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.