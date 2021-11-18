Hyderabad Gets Another State-Of-The-Art School With Global Standards, The Shri Ram Academy

Hyderabad: The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools has announced its second school, "The Shri Ram Academy," a new state-of-the-art school with international standards in the Financial District. The management of TSUS welcomes and invites you to be partners in your child's journey with the launch of "The Shri Ram Academy" to provide superlative standards in imparting the international curriculum. Keeping in mind the growing need for competent international schools in the city and with immense faith in the Shri way of imparting education, a step in this direction is a conscious commitment to do what they do well and do it best.

The virtual launch event through webinar was joined by attendees and guests, which included: Karthik Bharatram, Deputy Managing Director, SRF Ltd; Ms Aishwarya Kurra and Sindhura Indukuri, Founders and Managing Directors, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools; Dr Jyothi Reddy, Director of Education, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools and Founder Principal of The Shri Ram Universal School, Hyderabad. Members from The Shri Ram Group, Delhi and Gurugram, Ms Sapna, VP Operations, SEL, Mr Mahesh Balakrishnan, Development and Recognition Manager, India and Nepal, International Baccalaureate, and Ms Sunitha Gujjula, Deputy Head of the School, TSRA.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Aishwarya Kurra and Sindhura Indukuri, Founders & Managing Directors, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools, said, "We strongly believe in the innate potential that each child is blessed with. We partnered with Shri Educare in the year 2017 to bring Shri Legacy to Hyderabad. With the same passion and thought, the goal of education is not to increase the amount of knowledge but to create the possibilities for a child to invent, discover, and imbibe values as a way of life. With such noble principles as our leading force, we are now starting the second school in Hyderabad, "The Shri Ram Academy (TSRA)," offering a leading international board curriculum.

They further added, "To make a difference in the growth prospects within the country, we want to bring in a "no-box theory" where students' learning is limitless, imitable, and infinite in the space and time of their choice. The Shri Ram Academy will reinforce and renew its deep commitment to producing conscious creators, innovators, leaders, and thinkers who conform not to preconceived ideologies but the ever-changing needs of a dynamic future through proximity to nature, a diverse student population, and environmentally sound practices.

Dr Jyothi Reddy Ghanta, Director of Education, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools and Founder Principal of The Shri Ram Universal School, said, "As the Director of Education at The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools, my goal is to ensure that Shriites are equipped with the best of skills and values to emerge as strong leaders who create and innovate. We envision building a school where students discover their innate talents, true potential, and imbibe strong values.

"TSRA, Hyderabad, with its global approach, will take forward the Shri philosophy and experiential pedagogy to carve a niche and emerge as one of the best international schools in Hyderabad," she further added.

About the Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools:

The Shri Ram Universal School, Hyderabad, was the first establishment of The Shri Legacy in south India. The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUSH), established in 2017, offering the CBSE curriculum, is considered the topmost CBSE school in the city of Hyderabad. After the heartfelt milestones of The Shri Ram Universal School, Hyderabad, over the past five years, it is with immense gratitude that we announce the launch of our second school, "The Shri Ram Academy." In collaboration with Shri Educare Limited, The Shri Ram Academy would be a day-boarding school offering an international continuum curriculum, carrying on the Shri Legacy in Hyderabad.

Centrally located in the heart of the Financial District, the 9-acre campus will nestle amid green pastures overlooking a serene lake, which will give access to students to be in sync with nature and soak in the learning effectively in a tranquil setting. The school will be open for Academic Year 2022–2023 admissions from EYP1 (Nursery) to Grade VI.