Hyderabad: EFLU To Teach Mandarin and Other Foreign Languages to IIT Hyderabad Students

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad have made a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train IIT-Hyderabad students in Mandarin, English, and other foreign languages.

The MoU was made and exchanged by EFLU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar (UGC Member), and Prof. BS Murthy (IIT-Hyderabad Director) in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, at an event held in IIT Campus Hyderabad.

EFLU will start teaching and training services in English and other foreign languages to IIT graduates, postgraduates, research scholars and teaching staff in traditional and classroom mode.

Similarly, IIT Hyderabad will extend support services to EFLU in teaching and capacity building in the domain of technology and related areas.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said, “integration of humanities with STEM subjects was the need of the hour and added that collaboration with the IIT-Hyderabad would go a long way in contributing in that direction”.

Prof. Murthy said that the EFLU’s training to the students in Mandarin would help collaborate with Taiwan and develop a better chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country as per the vision of the Government of India.

The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the collaboration of EFLU AND IIT Hyderabad, which is made with an aim to contribute towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

