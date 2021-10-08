HSSC Female Constable Results 2021: The test conducting body, Haryana Staff Select Commission, HSSC Female Constable Result 2021, was released on October 7, 2021. The result has been issued as a.pdf file, which applicants who took the test can download from the direct URL provided below. More information about the results may be found on the official website.

The test was held from August 16 to September 12, 2021, and the HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 is for that exam. To check their results, candidates only need to go to the official website and download the result PDF file. Those who are chosen based on merit in this stage will be eligible to participate in the following phase of the Physical Screening Test, or PST, for ultimate recruitment to the position of Constable. Check out the direct link and step-by-step instructions for checking the results below.

HSSC Female Constable Results 2021: Direct Link

How to Check HSSC Female Constable Result 2021

Candidates should go to the link, which is the official website.

There will be a link to the Female Constable test result on the homepage, under the Recruitment section.

Candidates may also check the HSSC Female Constable 2021 results by going to the exact link provided below.

A new page would appear, with a.pdf file on it.

To find your result, scroll down.

You can even save it to your computer and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that achieving a merit in the HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 does not ensure employment with the Commission as a Female Constable. To be considered for the position, candidates must pass the PST round. The PST round will take place from October 11 to 13, 2021, at a location to be announced soon. Haryana Police will hire the candidates who make the cut.