How these EdTech Companies are Altering India's Educational System

Edtech has grown significantly in recent years, compared to conventional educational practices, which are mostly limited to classrooms, teachers, and libraries. It makes learning more engaging and entertaining for students of all ages, they get access to various advanced learning methods through edtech.

Birla Brainiacs

There has been a huge increase in homeschooling in India recently. It enables children who are unable to attend school to learn and educate themselves with the use of technology. Birla Brainiacs wants to establish a setting where students learn and experiment with advanced technology. We aim to help our students for the future by providing them with advanced modules and fun ways to explain and fulfill their individual needs.

Globus Infocom

The edtech industry has been essential in bridging the technology and education divide. Globus Infocom offers cutting-edge equipment and resources to its students, enabling them to learn and explore the latest technology. They also provide modules and courses in different languages which help students to grasp the information in their language.

MyPeegu

India has seen evolutionary growth in the education sector, and recent developments in the sector identify the importance of social-emotional learning as an emerging need in the framework. MyPeegu has been serving in this arena for 9+ years by identifying and dealing with difficulties in children in a classroom setting. They help guide teachers and parents to monitor their child’s behavior at school.