How to Prepare for JEE Advanced 2022

Preparations are on for the upcoming exam Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced 2022. But the aspirants should keep in mind a few things while preparing for the exam.

JEE is a crucial exam for those wanting to get into famous engineering colleges or institutions.

Aspirants should score high marks to get placed in good institutions.

The questions asked in JEE exams are known to be the brainiest questions for which you should have core knowledge in every subject.

Here are some exam preparation tips for JEE Advanced Exams

Prepare a timetable:

The first and foremost thing every student must do while preparing for exams is to start with a timetable. It makes your work easy, and there is no confusion about the time given to certain subjects.

Start from easy Subjects:

Students might feel few subjects are easy for them, and few are hard. Mathematics is definitely a tough subject for most students, although it is a scoring subject. Physics is slightly lower on the difficulty scale. So starting from easy subjects can save some time for tough subjects.

Solve mock papers:

Solving previous year's papers and mock papers gives you an idea of your study level. It doesn’t mean you will get the same questions in your exams. But you will know how far you have completed your preparations and what you should do next.

Avoid late-night studies:

Late-night studies are not good for health, sleep early and wake up early in the morning with a fresh mind to start reading.

Eat Healthy:

During preparations, most of the students skip their meals. But know that it is one of the unhealthiest ways to prepare for an exam. Students must eat well at all 3 times and then concentrate on studies. If you feel sleepy after, eating take small quantities of food. Drink more juices.

Topics Covered for JEE Exam

Mathematics: Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Probability, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus. Vectors and 3-D.

Physics: Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Mechanics, Optics and Modern Physics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry Complete as a topic.

