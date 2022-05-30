How to Edit Your EAMCET 2022 Application

TS EAMCET 2022: The application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, will open today, May 30, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad. Candidates will be able to use this TS EAMCET 2022 modification window on the official website.

The correction window for the TS EAMCET 2022 will be open until June 6, 2022. Candidates should be aware that, according to JNTU Hyderabad's timetable, TS EAMCET 2022 registrations will continue after the edit window ends, albeit with late costs.

According to the timetable, EAMCET registrations will be open until June 17, 2022. However, applicants will be required to pay varying sums by different submission deadlines. To view their application forms, candidates will need to use their login credentials. The procedures for editing are shown below.

Also Read: UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Results Declared

How to edit applications for the TS EAMCET 2022

Candidates should go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, which is the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

To edit your EAMCET application, go to the homepage and click the EAMCET Application Editing option. (A direct link will be available shortly.)

To access the application form, enter your login credentials (as requested).

Your TS EAMCET application will open on your page. If necessary, you may now make modifications.

Save them to your computer and fill out the EAMCET application form.

After making modifications, print a copy of the newly submitted form.

On July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, 2022, the TS EAMCET 2022 test will be held. Candidates should be aware that there is no going back once they make modifications to their EAMCET form. The final entries (with revisions) will be accepted. As a result, they must double-check everything before proceeding. Updates on the EAMCET edit window link will be posted here.