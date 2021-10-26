How to Choose the Right MBA Course

MBA: The MBA programme has grown in popularity among management degree candidates throughout the years. Because of its broad breadth in both business and academic settings, the majority of students choose an MBA/PGDM programme after graduation. MBA programmes are often believed by students and parents to be the key to jump-starting one's career at a rapid speed. However, to attain this spectacular career growth after an MBA, students must first pick the correct MBA school.

This article will assist you in making an educated and wiser decision while selecting an MBA programme to lay the groundwork for a management career. We've compiled a list of all the relevant resources, including elements that may impact your MBA specialisation choice. Let's have a look at the top ten factors that will assist you in selecting the finest MBA programme:

Step 1: Authority for Accreditation/Accreditation

Examining the accreditation of the college/school before applying for an admission is the most important and required part. No one wants to be disappointed after making a significant investment only to discover that the institute/college/university or programme lacks the necessary permissions and certifications. If this occurs, your degree will have no application in the workplace. As a result, verifying the accreditation of the institution or school is essential.

Look for these certifications that are recognised in India.

1. AICTE Recognition: AICTE is a statutory authority and a national-level council for technical education that is part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development's Department of Higher Education. According to its charter, the AICTE accredits postgraduate and graduate programmes at Indian universities in specified areas. Check their official website to see if the institute you've chosen has been recognised by the AICTE.

2. AIU: The Association of Indian Universities is the central organisation for providing academic equivalency to degrees conferred by authorised foreign universities/institutions for admission to higher education programmes. Check their official website to see if the Institute you selected has gotten this recognition.

Step 2: Location of The College Or Institute

MBA programmes are now offered in a variety of regions and places as a result of globalisation. One should carefully consider the part of the globe and which industries they want to work in, as well as the institute's placement statistics in such fields.

Step 3: Statistics of Admission

Rather than being perplexed, it is advised that you make extra efforts to statistically identify which group your results fit into on the college list. To get a good notion, look at the merit list from the previous year. The merit list is the initial stage in narrowing down the candidates for an ivy league B-School in India. You may adjust your preparation plans accordingly.

Step 4: Program Options and Ratings

Every B-School has a curriculum that is differentiated. Some organisations provide worldwide internships, while others focus on other important areas such as general management and technical abilities. Before applying for admission, take some time to evaluate your needs vs the programme options. Determine without a doubt what you want to accomplish when you finish your post-graduate degree at business school. To proceed with the admission process, you must know your programme rating. We're not just talking about your B-overall school's score; we're also talking about where it may rank in a certain field of study.

Step 5: Student Experience

The previous year's students and graduates are the best people to portray a clear image of a programme. Interact with previous year students to learn more about a certain subject; inquire about their experiences, knowledge development, recruiting patterns, and business school data. Interacting with alumni is not a difficult endeavour for the social media savvy generation. Their Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter pages are all freely accessible.

Step 6: Consider the Faculty

A good faculty aids in the development of strong leaders and managers. Learn more about the faculty members to ensure that learning and guidance standards are met. Go to the college's official website and go over the instructor profiles attentively. After all, it is they who are in charge of instilling in you the necessary industry skills. Faculty is the foundation of a top B-school and your future, thus you must pay attention to this area as well.

Step 7: Learn About the Culture

Different geographies result in a wide range of cultures. Before applying to a B-school, you should conduct a thorough study of the culture of the school. This feature will aid you in adjusting to your new surroundings. You can do some preliminary research on the location and familiarise yourself with the local customs, eating habits, and climate. It is quite tough for a North Indian student to adjust to the new conditions if he or she intends to do an MBA/PGDM in South India. The same problem applies to a South Indian student seeking further education in North India.

Step 8: Learning Model

To aid in understanding different theories behind a program's learning model, each b-school uses different learning protocols such as lectures, case studies, dependence on guest speakers, field programmes, guest projects, and internships. Determine which approach works best for you and make your decision accordingly. In today's world, all B-Schools/Institutes rely on the practical approach to management education. To gain a glimpse of the Learning Model used by these Institutes/B-schools, you can watch Youtube videos and read instructional magazines published by them.

Step 9: Financial Assistance

Scholarships, debt assistance programmes, and fellowships are all important factors to consider while choosing a school. Some business schools provide financial support for business contests or fieldwork during the school year. Make a selection based on your financial resources and limits, as well as the amount of scholarship granted vs the other variables listed above. Financial aid is an important motivator since it determines your Return on Investment.

Step 10: Placement Assistance

Examine the placement patterns of the nominated colleges/institutions/b-schools last but not least. The placement data, together with the placement package, is usually available on the official websites of good B-schools. Some institutions have even begun to post their students' placement profiles on their social media accounts. Industry must be capable of absorbing students from the program/module for specialised education to be useful.

Also, keep in mind that several of your friends will be venturing out at the same time for a limited number of jobs. One does not want to fall behind in their studies compared to other students who have the benefit of their institute laying the groundwork for their placement. As a result, placement patterns and outcomes are the most important factors in your selection.

We hope that this advice will assist you in picking a programme that meets your needs and aspirations to further your career.

Please share this article with others to assist them in selecting an appropriate MBA programme. You may also leave a comment or share your experience with the factors you considered before deciding on an MBA programme.