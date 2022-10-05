How to Check UGC NET 2022 Exam City, Deets Inside

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission, UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam intimation slip. The candidates can check and download their exam city slip from the official website.

The exam city slip has been released for various courses Computer Science and Applications and Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2022.

The admit Card is yet to be released soon on the website by the officials.

Process to Download Exam City Slip of NET 2022 :

Step 1: Visit the official site of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Advanced city intimation' available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

Sep 4: Full details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Exam city and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for further reference.

For further information check the official website.

(Source: TOI)

