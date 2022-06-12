How to Apply For Vidyadhan Scholarships

Vidhyadhan is giving scholarships to students who are good in academics but hail from financially weaker sections. The notification for the application process has been released.

Infosys Co-founder S D Sibulal and Miss Sibulal are doing it as a part of social service with the help of Sarojini Damodharan Foundation. The scholarships is open to students from 15 states across India,

whose annual family income is less than 2 lakh. The student must have also scored 90pc or 9 CGPA in their tenth class, which makes them eligible for the scholarship.

Eligible students can apply for their Intermediate or further studies. Depending on the stream they have chosen, the scholarship money varies and ranges between 10,000 and 60,000.

The application process for the scholarship starts on June 7 and will be open till July 10, students can apply online. For more information visit the website https://www.vidyadhan.org or contact the helpline at 8367751309

