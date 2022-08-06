How to Apply For IET India Scholarship

The applications for the IET Indian Scholarship designed by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) are open. The scholarship programme is created to recognize and nurture future engineering leaders of India. This is the 6th edition of the scholarship programme.

Students who are pursuing 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year in the engineering stream are eligible to apply for the scholarship. And candidates who bag the scholarship can get up to 1 lakh cash.

Eligibility:

• Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering programme (in any field) approved by AICTE/UGC.

• The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join the B.Tech programme in the 2nd year.

• Applicants must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt.

• Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or equivalent CGPA of at least 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.

• There is no age limit for the applicants.

Benefits:

The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as mentioned below –

For the Regional Round of Selection

There will be at least 4 regional rounds and the scholarship award will be as follows –

• Regional round winner – Rs 1,20,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

• Regional round runner-up – Rs 60,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

For National Finals

The winners of the regional round will compete in the national finals and the scholarship award will be as follows –

• Winner – Rs 3,00,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

• 1st runner-up – Rs 1,70,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

• 2nd runner-up – Rs 1,50,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Steps to apply for the IET Scholarship

Login to their official site- https://www.buddy4study.com/page/iet-india-scholarship-awards?ref=AllScholarship

• Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID.

• If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

• You will be redirected to the official page of the IET India Scholarship Award 2022. Click on the ‘Register Now’ button to proceed.

• Fill in all required details in the registration form and submit.

• Once registered, log in using your registered email id and password.

• Continue to fill in your personal details, academic information, professional activities and co-curricular activities in the scholarship application.

• Submit the application.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 15.