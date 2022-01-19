Hindustan Times Online School Quiz, The Class Act: Apply Now

Hyderabad: Hindustan Times is all set to host India’s biggest online school quiz on January 23, 2022, culminating with the Grand Finale on Republic Day, January 26, 2022. Popularly known as ‘ClassAct’, the name syncs with school students acing their way to popularity through quizzing. This quiz is open to all students of Grades 1–12, across the country, and will test participants on various general topics.

A total of ₹1.25 lakh Amazon vouchers are up for grabs! All participants will also be awarded a Participation Certificate from Hindustan Times.

What adds to the attraction of this quiz are the renowned quizmasters—Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr Navin is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India and is also the quizmaster for reputed national quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. Avinash Mudaliar from HT Labs is a renowned quizmaster with decades of quizzing experience. The EY Knowledge Quiz, Microsoft Bhasha India and GIM Wizbiz are a few among the several national quizzes that he has hosted.

Registration for the ClassAct 2022 Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz is FREE and can be completed in a jiffy. Participants will only have to fill in an online registration form to register for the quiz on HT School - htschool.hindustantimes.com/the-classact-republicday-quiz/. Registered students will receive updates about the Quiz on their registered email ID / mobile number. The links to access the Prelims and Finale rounds will also be shared on the participants’ registered email IDs. Students should ensure to check their Spam and Promotions folders as well, as emails sometimes end up in those folders. Registrations will close on January 23, 2022, at 10 AM.

In consideration of the pandemic and safety norms, the ClassAct 2022 Quiz will be conducted online. It will unfold over two rounds—the Prelims and the Finale. The quiz will broadly be divided into two categories—the Junior category, comprising students of grades 1 to 5 and the Senior category, comprising students of grades 6 to 12. The Prelims will take place on January 23, 2022, at 11 AM and will be a test of the student’s accuracy and speed. The Prelims will be conducted on the Quizizz platform, and the link will be sent to your registered email ID by 10:45 AM on January 23, 2022. The link will only be active for a stipulated time, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM.

While the Finale is for the top performers in the Senior category, there are exciting Amazon vouchers for the top 20 Juniors, purely based on their scores in the Prelims. The top 100 contestants of the Senior category will make it to the Finale, purely based on their Prelims scores. The Quizmasters’ decision will be final and binding on all matters.

The Finale will be conducted on January 26, 2022, at 3 PM with the top 100 finalists battling it out with Dr Navin and Avinash, for exciting Amazon vouchers worth ₹ 1.25 Lakh.

The ClassAct 2022 Quiz is an individual event, and there is no limit on the number of students who can participate from a school. The Grand Finale will be broadcasted ‘Live’ on the official HT School YouTube channel, for viewers to catch up with all the action.

"Quizzing is a sport and not a test of IQ. It is a sport involving bits of information - facts that may or may not be of practical use but which are always interesting. And like all sports, practice makes perfect." – Dr Navin Jayakumar

"A good quizzer is also good at lateral thinking and is seldom just a ‘rattu’ (one who mugs up information from some source prior to a quiz). Contrary to popular belief, you can seldom win a quiz these days with that strategy, as quizzing today requires you to immerse yourself in the knowledge that is at your fingertips and connect the dots between various points of information to arrive at a possibly right answer." - Avinash Mudaliar