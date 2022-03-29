Here Is the Process to Check UPTET Result

UPTET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to release the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) soon. Once the results are out, the final scorecards will be made available on the official website of UPBEB. Also, the UPBEB is likely to release the UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key soon.

As of now, there's no official statement from the UP Board about the exact date for announcing results and the final answer key. But, as per media buzz, the UPTET results and answer key are likely to be announced in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

UPTET 2022 Result How to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, "UPTET Final Answer Key" or "UPTET 2021-22 Results." --- Click on that.

Step 3: Now, a new page with relevant details will open in front of the candidate.

Step 4: Candidates need to fill in the roll number, etc.

Step 5: Once done, the UPTET 2022 results and the final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, UPBEB at this link

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "UPTET Result 2021," available on the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, enter the required credentials such as the enrollment number, OTP, and captcha.

Step 4: The UPTET Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the UPTET Final Result 2021 for future reference.

In the meantime, the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021 was released on January 27, 2022, and contenders were allowed to raise objections till February 1. The UPTET 2021 examinations were held on January 23, 2022. An aggregate of applicants had registered for UPTET 2021, which included the primary level and the upper primary level.

