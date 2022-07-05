Here Is The Last Date For Application Of TSICET 2022

The last date of registration and submission of online application forms of TSICET - 2022 with a late fee of Rs. 250 is July 14. The students can also apply for TSICET after July 14th but the late fee is Rs 500 and the last date for applying for TSICET is July 23. After July 23, students can't apply for the exam and there won't be any further extension for the applying for the exam. The TSICET - 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28 and the downloading of Hall Tickets for TSICET starts from July 18. Prof K Raji Reddy, Convener, TSICET - 2022 said that no application is entertained after July 23.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years at the time of the release of notification. The candidates appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for TSICET-2022. The qualifying marks in TSICET-2022 is 25 percent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

TSICET-2022 applications should be submitted through online mode only. The Registration fee for online submission and late fee, if applicable, may be paid at TS/AP Online Centres in TS and AP, and also through payment gateways (Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking).

The TSICET-2022 examination will be held at the 14 'Regional Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh' - Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Warangal, Kurnool, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

For detailed information about instructions to candidates, syllabus and pattern of test and Regional Centres etc., visit - https://icet.tsche.ac.in, www.kakatiya.ac.in, www.tsche.ac.in.

