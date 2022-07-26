Great Learning launches PG Program in EV Design with dedicated career assistance

New Delhi, July 25, 2022 – With Electric Vehicles gaining prominence, Great Learning, a part of the BYJU’S group and one of the leading global edtech companies for higher education and professional training, today announced the launch of a new PG program in Electric Vehicle Design. in association with Great Lakes Executive Learning. This 8-month program designed by industry experts from top EV companies will enable fresh engineering graduates and early career professionals to obtain in-demand electric vehicle design skills. Dedicated interview preparation & career assistance will offer them an opportunity to kickstart a high-growth career in the EV industry with the top EV companies in India

According to recent reports, the Indian EV industry is expected to grow by 10x to reach USD 15 billion by 2027, creating over 7.5 lakh new jobs on the way. This program aims to equip professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the tools and technology that govern electric vehicle design, to become ready for high-paying roles like Design Engineer, MBD Engineer, Testing Engineer, and Power Electronics Engineer.

The program helps learners develop proficiency in relevant EV design frameworks, tools, and technologies via an intensive 250+ hour learning experience - a combination of learning content, hands-on projects, multiple case studies, regular online mentorship and masterclasses delivered by industry experts, and learning support. As the learners progress in the program, they learn to design and simulate individual components such as batteries, power converters, and motors. They are also introduced to industry-relevant tools and programming languages such as Embedded C, MATLAB, Simulink and Ansys. An emphasis on learning by doing means that learners will develop a strong project portfolio, which is critical for success in job applications and interviews.

Speaking more about the program, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co- founder, Great Learning said, “EVs are the future of mobility. There is a growing requirement for highly skilled engineering professionals to work on EV design technology. With this program, learners will not only get the opportunity to learn from a diverse set of industry experts but also be able to access the employment opportunities to power ahead and build their career in this exciting new field.”

The program will provide dedicated career support in the form of mock interviews with industry experts, resume guidance, mock job entrance tests and access to targeted job openings. Successful completion of the program will make the learner eligible for job opportunities at leading automotive companies and service providers. Upon successful completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate from Great Lakes Executive Learning.