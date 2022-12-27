Google, Amazon Planning Major Layoffs in 2023?

2022 almost passed off without a hitch. And with fears of covid fourth wave, people are worried about what's in store for them in 2023. Well, alarm bells are ringing especially for the workforce, with talks of imminent layoffs.

Several reports are doing the buzz hinting at a large-scale layoff of employees in the coming year 2023. Now, it appears that the layoffs bomb have landed on the work stations of workers at Google and Amazon.

Buzz has it that Google will reportedly fire 6 percent of its employees in 2023 over poor performance. Following Google's path, Amazon is also said to be contemplating layoffs.

Last week, Google held a meeting with its employees, during which, it was stated that an estimated that 6 percent (10,000) of full-time employees were on the list of underperformers. The report stated that while 22 percent of employees are performing well, a few employees were complaining about procedural and technical issues in the new work culture brought in by the organization.

A recent report claimed that Google is planning to reduce the workforce based on performance. The company is evaluating the performance of employees in a new system. According to the report, an employee must exceed the organization's expectations to be in the highest rated category.

The employees expressed concerns over the layoffs following the employee meeting organized by Google. But surprisingly, there is no decision yet from CEO Sundar Pichai.

But the big question now is if there are layoffs at all? Like the company assured employees about maintaining transparency on everything, it remains to be seen if it will give them a heads-up on the firing strategy as well.

Google has alerted employees from this year that there will be layoffs next year. Along with Google, Amazon has also confirmed layoffs for next year. The company's management did not respond to the number of layoffs. But reports make it clear that Amazon is planning to lay off at least 20,000 people.