Good News for US Student Visa Applicants, Deets Inside

Wasghington: International students planning to study in the United States can now heave a sigh of relief as the US Department of State has announced that the students can now apply for F-1 visa up to 365 days before the commencement of their academic term. However, international students will not be permitted to enter the country more than 30 days before the start of their programme.

Normally, the US allows international students to apply for either F or M visa to study in the country. According to the new State Department update, aspiring students can now apply for the student visa (F and M) up to 365 days before the start date for a course of study.

“However, you will not be allowed to enter the United States on your student visa more than 30 days before the start date,” the State Department said.

Notably, India is ranked second globally in terms of sending international students to the United State. More Indian students have secured US visas for studies last year and they may repeat the feat this year again, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft said.

Also Read: Ram Charan Poses with Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Awards 2023