Good News for Students of Open University, Deets Inside

Here is the good news for people who want to pursue a degree through distance education.

Now the degree obtained through distance and online mode from authorized universities will be on par with the one obtained in conventional mode, says the University of Grants Commission (UGC).

"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post-graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post-graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.

