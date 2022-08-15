Good News for Job Seekers in Telangana: Job Notification for Group 2 and Group 4 Released

Good news for all the job seekers in the state! The Telangana Government is slated to release notifications for vacancies in Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 and Group-4 services in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The TSPSC has released a notification announcing the number of vacancies in Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 and Group-4 services.

According to the notification, a total of 11,626 posts are vacant, of which 503 vacancies are vacant in Group-1, 582 vacancies in Group-2, 1,373 vacancies in Group-3 and 9,168 vacancies in Group-4.

