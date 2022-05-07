Glion Institute Of Higher Education Introduces A Free Online Course Focused On The Global Luxury Industry

Hyderabad: As a centrepiece of Glion Institute of Higher Education's 60th-anniversary celebrations this year, the institution is delighted to announce the launch of a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry, with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship.

The course, entitled "The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences," launches on May 16th, 2022. It is led by Dr Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean & Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialization.

By making this learning available free of charge, Glion aims to give something back to an industry with which the hospitality school has been working so closely for the past six decades.

Taught across three modules of three hours duration each, the course is perfect for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge. It is equally suited to individuals who want to change careers in luxury as well as anyone who wants to learn more about the luxury industry.

The course content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform. Its syllabus includes:

The history and definitions of luxury

Views on luxury in different cultures

The worth of luxury

co-creation, personalization, and best practices in the luxury customer experience.

The Evolution of the Luxury Customer Experience

Using data in the luxury industry

Find out more and register to participate: Click Here