Get Set Parent’s Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival with Vishwarang

Bhopal: Following a great response in the previous edition, Get Set Parent is back with yet another season of getting Set Parent Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival, in association with the third edition of Vishwarang 2021, one of the biggest festivals that celebrates and promotes Indian Art and Culture across the globe. Conceptualized and curated by Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi of getting Set Parent which is India’s fastest growing parenting resource organisation with a network of about 3,00,000 highly engaged parents.

The fun-filled extravaganza kick-started with 10 exciting competitions for children in the field of art, music and theatre. The winners of these competitions will get exciting prizes and all the participants will get e-certificates. In addition to this, winners of Storytelling competitions will get subscriptions of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle and also a chance to be their official junior storyteller. This year we are also awarding stalwarts who have made exemplary contributions in the field of Children’s Literature, Art and Music. And children will also witness the 9 days of entertainment, learning and fun every weekend starting from 19th November- 5th December 2021, making it the biggest online festival of the year. The festival is targeted towards children between the age group of 4-14 years of age.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, the Founder of getting Set Parent and the Director of the festival, said, "After the successful culmination of the first season in 2020, we are excited to host yet another leg of the Get Set Parent Children's Literature, Art, and Music Festival as part of Vishwarang 2021. The Festival is a platform to encourage and promote creativity in children from an early age, as well as recognise their true artistic potential. With many schools still functioning online or on a hybrid model, these engaging sessions prove to be a great way for kids to unleash their creativity and give wings to their imagination. The creative extravaganza is a one-stop arena for children to interact one-on-one with their favourite authors and artists, while learning skills and activities that could propel their creativity. "

The 9 days of online extravaganza for children will include world-class shows including Puppet Show and workshop by IGT fame Satyajit Padhye, Music Concert and workshop by Subramaniam Academy of Performing Art (Kavita Krishnamurthy’s Academy), Storytelling sessions by Master Storytellers from publishers like Amar Chitra Katha, Karadi Tales, Tulika, Pratham, etc. Various workshops will also be organised by famous artists from across India on art & craft, theatre, photography, creative writing, illustrations, dance, music etc.