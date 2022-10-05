GATE 2023 Registration Date Extended, Deets Inside

Good News for GATE aspirants!

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has once again extended the registration date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023. According to the official website, candidates can now register for GATE 2023 (without a late fee) till October 7, 2022, and with a late fee till October 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website, i.e., gate.iitk.ac.in to register themselves. Earlier, the last date to register for GATE 2023 was September 30, which was then extended till October 4, 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for GATE 2023 without a late fee is October 7, 2022, and with a late fee, it is October 14, 2022. IIT Kanpur has taken charge of the registration process.

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit cards on January 3, 2022, and has scheduled GATE 2023 for February 4, and 5, and February 11 and 12, 2023.

Steps To Apply GATE 2023:

Step: 1 - Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step: 2 - Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process

Step: 3 - Fill GATE 2023 application form

Step: 4 - Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Step: 5- Pay GATE 2023 registration fee

Step: 6 - Preview the filled GATE application form 2023

Step: 7 - Submit the GATE 2022 application form