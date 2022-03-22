GATE 2022 Scorecard: How to Download

Gate 2022: The scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be released today, March 22, 2022. The results will be announced on the IIT Kharagpur official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their enrollment ID and password.

The admission test for engineering graduates was conducted on February 5, 6, and February 12, and 13, 2022 at various test centres across the country. Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, of which 1,26,813 had qualified.

How to download the GATE 2022 Score Card

Visit the official website at the link.

From the homepage, select the "Login" tab.

Fill in your login information. (Enrollment ID and Password)

Save and download the GATE scorecard.

Candidates must note that to obtain a soft copy of their GATE scorecard after May 31, 2022, and till December 31, 2022, they must pay a fee of Rs 500 for the same. However, after January 1, 2023, the facility to download this document will not be available. Meanwhile, the GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of the announcement of the results.

- Author - Shyamala Tulasi