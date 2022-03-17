Gate 2022 Results To Release Today, Check Deets

GATE 2022 Results: GATE 2022 results will be available on the official website, today, March 17, 2022. Candidates who took the GATE 2022 test will need to use their Enrollment ID/email address and password to access the GATE application portal.

On March 21, 2022, IIT Kharagpur will issue the GATE 2022 scorecard for qualifying students.

The GATE 2022 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of publication. GATE 2022 participants can apply to IITs and other participating engineering universities for postgraduate engineering programmes. Many public sector undertakings (PSUs), such as NTPC, GAIL, IOCL, NPCIL, and others, consider the GATE score to be one of the qualifying criteria.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Term Results 2022: Where to Check and When

GATE 2022: Process of Normalization

There were a total of 29 papers in GATE 2022. Some papers' exams were held in a single session, and the results would be based on the candidate's actual marks. The GATE 2022 exam was held in numerous sessions for some papers, and in this situation, normalised marks equivalent to a candidate's raw scores will be determined, and the GATE 2022 score will be calculated based on the normalised marks.

GATE 2022 Qualifying Marks

In each subject, the GATE 2022 qualifying scores for general category candidates are 25 out of 100. Candidates will be able to verify their qualifying marks by topic after the results are released.

The final answer key will be used to determine the GATE 2022 result. After considering the points raised by candidates in response to the preliminary answer key, IIT Kharagpur will develop the final answer key. Any complaints regarding the final answer key will be ignored by IIT Kharagpur.

If there are any inconsistencies in the GATE 2022 result, candidates must go to the Courts and Tribunals in Kolkata alone, as they will have sole jurisdiction to hear and resolve them.