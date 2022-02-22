GATE 2022 Exams Answer Key Release, Check Here

GATE 2022: The GATE 2022 answer key was issued on Monday, February 21 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. The answer key for the GATE 2022 exam is available at the link, the official GATE website.

On February 13 and 14, the GATE 2022 examination was held. On February 15, the candidate's response sheet was made public.

From Tuesday, February 22 through Friday, February 25, candidates can object to the answer key. Candidates would be charged Rs 500 for each objectionable question.

How to Check the GATE 2022 Answer Key

Visit the link for the official Gate 2022 website.

To log in, you must have a Gate 2022 enrollment id and password OR an email id and password.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check for any objections and raise them if necessary.

Keep a hard copy of the document for future use.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, the GATE 2022 results will be available online. From Monday, March 21, 2022, candidates will be able to download their scorecards.

Note: The provided answer table is based on the master question paper. Please download the master question paper and compare your real-time responses to it. Please note that in the real-time responses, the questions and options are shuffled.