GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Released On This Date

GATE 2022: The test organising body for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, IIT Kharagpur, has once again postponed the release of the GATE admit card 2022. According to the official website, the GATE 2022 admit card will be available shortly, but no precise date has been given. Candidates can get the admit card from the official website once it is available.

"Date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly. Candidates must be aware of fake information (videos, emails, SMS, etc.) related to the GATE 2022 examination," according to the official website.

From February 5 to 13, 2022, the exams will be held. The tests will be held in two sessions, with the morning session running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session running from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be a completely computer-based test (CBT).

Multiple sessions may be held for the CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME exams in GATE 2022. A candidate, on the other hand, will be obliged to take the exam in only one of the many sessions of the same paper.

