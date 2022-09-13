Six Indian business schools have secured positions among the top 100 universities across the globe, in the recently released Financial Times' Masters in Management Ranking 2022, which was published on September 12. Among Indian universities, IIM Bangalore is in the top. Four of the prestigious IIMs are among India's top leaders.

This year, IIMB's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which leads to an MBA, was ranked first in India by the FT MiM Ranking. The institution received top ratings for factors such as value for money, the proportion of women on the Institute's board, the number of doctorates held by staff, the number of foreign courses taken, weighted wages (in US dollars), professional growth, and graduate mobility abroad.

"IIM Bangalore's top position in these rankings helps to raise the school's awareness and reputation," said IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan in a statement. The University of St Gallen in Switzerland took first place, followed by HEC Paris in France.

FT MIM RANKING 2022: Top 10 B-Schools in the world

Rank 1: University of St Gallen

Rank 2: HEC Paris

Rank 3: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rank 4: Stockholm School of Economics

Rank 5: ESCP Business School

Rank 6: Essec Business School

Rank 7: London Business School

Rank 8: University College Dublin: Smurfit

Rank 9: EMLyon Business School

Rank 10: ESMT Berlin

FT MIM RANKING 2022: Best Indian B-Schools

Rank 31: IIM Bangalore

Rank 44: SPJIMR

Rank 64: IIM Lucknow

Rank 81: IIM Udaipur

Rank 89: IIM Indore

Rank 97: International Management Institute New Delhi