FT MIM RANKING 2022: Top 10 B-Schools in the world
Six Indian business schools have secured positions among the top 100 universities across the globe, in the recently released Financial Times' Masters in Management Ranking 2022, which was published on September 12. Among Indian universities, IIM Bangalore is in the top. Four of the prestigious IIMs are among India's top leaders.
This year, IIMB's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which leads to an MBA, was ranked first in India by the FT MiM Ranking. The institution received top ratings for factors such as value for money, the proportion of women on the Institute's board, the number of doctorates held by staff, the number of foreign courses taken, weighted wages (in US dollars), professional growth, and graduate mobility abroad.
"IIM Bangalore's top position in these rankings helps to raise the school's awareness and reputation," said IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan in a statement. The University of St Gallen in Switzerland took first place, followed by HEC Paris in France.
FT MIM RANKING 2022: Top 10 B-Schools in the world
Rank 1: University of St Gallen
Rank 2: HEC Paris
Rank 3: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
Rank 4: Stockholm School of Economics
Rank 5: ESCP Business School
Rank 6: Essec Business School
Rank 7: London Business School
Rank 8: University College Dublin: Smurfit
Rank 9: EMLyon Business School
Rank 10: ESMT Berlin
FT MIM RANKING 2022: Best Indian B-Schools
Rank 31: IIM Bangalore
Rank 44: SPJIMR
Rank 64: IIM Lucknow
Rank 81: IIM Udaipur
Rank 89: IIM Indore
Rank 97: International Management Institute New Delhi