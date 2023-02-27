Frequently Asked Questions on Current Affairs in TSPSC Exam

For the candidates who are preparing for Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) Group 4 jobs, here are the important topics where you can crack the exam easily. In Group 4, Paper 1, if there are a total of 150 questions in the exam then most of the questions are related to current affairs. The candidate should be perfect in current affairs for a period of 6 to 9 months before the exam date. Science and technology questions will come as part of Current Affairs.

Topics concerning the country's relations with other countries, particularly border countries. International events and participation in global forums in connection with curtain affairs should be revised. Experts say that current affairs are a section intended to test the understanding of social and contemporary developments for those who want to perform duties as government employees. On the other hand, not only direct questions related to current affairs but also combining them with core topics will also be given. So candidates should increase their understanding of the basic concepts of the core subjects along with the latest developments.