Free Coaching to SC/ST Candidates For Competitive Exams

The 'Central Sector Scheme of Free Coaching Scheme (FCS) for SC and OBC students' is being implemented for providing coaching to economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes and OBC students for competitive examinations. There is no similar specific scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. However, Grant in Aid is provided to NGOs for running health and education projects for welfare of STs.

The selection is made using the central portal and funds are released directly to the beneficiary students through DBT. During the last 05 years w.e.f 2016-17 to 2020-21, 7250 beneficiaries have been coached, of which 1592 succeeded in qualifying exams for various posts or institutes.

