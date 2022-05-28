Free Coaching For EAMCET and NEET For Minorities in Hyderabad

Minority candidates taking the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) and EAMCET (Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test) would receive free coaching from the Centre for Educational Development of Minorities.

Students from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities will receive coaching, according to Dr Kalim Ahmad Jalili, incharge, Director of the Centre for Educational Development of Minorities.

Nizam College, Basheerbagh Hyderabad (040-232 10316), Government High School in Zaheerabad (9440378302), Tabarak High School Huttai Street in Nizamabad (9032797803), Government Junior College for Girls in Mahabubnagar (8142194717), and Government High School Rakasipet in Bodhan are among the CEDM centres (9246913021).

This coaching is open to all students who have received a minimum grade of 60% in their intermediate examinations and have taken the second-year test. Candidates can apply for the course at their local CEDM centre by June 6 with copies of their first and second-year mark sheets, hall ticket, NEET/EAMCET-2022 online application form, and two passport-sized photos.