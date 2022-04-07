Free Coaching For BCs Applying for Govt Jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that his department is offering free coaching to applicants from the backward classes who are preparing for the 90,000-posts exam announced recently by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The minister told the reporters here on Wednesday that all applicants who are studying for the exams should register their names on the department's website from April 6 to 16, and the selected candidates will be notified once the list is screened.

The coaching is provided in 16 study circles, each of which has 25 applicants. Meanwhile, another 50,000 candidates can receive tutoring over the internet.

Furthermore, the department is providing a six-month stipend to candidates with an annual income of less than five lakh rupees. Those who apply for Group 1 positions will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for six months, while those who apply for Group II positions will receive a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month for three months.