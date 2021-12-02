Five Agencies to Outsource your Performance Marketing Strategies

The rise of tech-savvy and smartphone-dependent consumers has encouraged small and even large businesses to invest in digital tactics to survive amidst competition. In recent years, small and medium-sized enterprises have noticed a substantial shift in the ways brands market or sell themselves around the world. Performance marketing has emerged as one of the most effective ways to reach the relevant consumer base to maximise profits. The fact that it targets the right users with the right messaging and even provides a measurable impact is the primary reason why companies have adopted it so enthusiastically. In a world dominated by technology, a growth marketing agency can help businesses grow efficiently and effectively with an optimum return on investment. The digital marketing industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 per cent and reach a market value of around $330-340 billion in 2020, according to forecasts.

Digital marketing is a huge arena to explore. It is difficult to know each of its elements if it's not your core business. The digital world has limitless possibilities and ever-changing features. Investing in a well-planned digital marketing strategy is a clever decision for your company’s growth. Many digital marketing agencies help businesses outsource their strategic needs. Below are the top game-changers in the domain:

1. ET Media labs

ET Medialabs is the leading performance and growth marketing and analytics company with a prime focus on delivering sustainable business growth to some of the best unicorn brands in India. It is both Google’s premier partner and Facebook’s marketing partner. The leadership at ET Medialabs consists of seasoned professionals from the IITs and IIMs with 10+ years of experience. They have a unique set of skills knit together by a client-focused approach and high business acumen, sharpened by years of experience in the industry. It also helps its clients with automated media buying, using intelligent algorithms to substantially increase ROI and achieve business objectives most effectively.

2. LogicServe Digital

LogicServe is a cutting-edge digital marketing firm that provides a full range of digital marketing services. They deliver high-quality brand and performance marketing campaigns on diverse platforms such as search, social, and mobile. They also collaborate with their clients as "Digital Consultants," identifying gaps, strategizing, and implementing the best-fit technology stack for their company just in time to achieve optimum outcomes.

3. Performics India

Performics India assists businesses to manage their advertising and operational demands holistically, including the supply chain, product feed, product/content merchandising, and commerce engine sales components. Consultative services, shopper marketing, and voice benchmarking are all included in their full-time solution. All parts of their clients’ affiliate marketing programmes are managed by them, including partner and programme development, media optimisation, channel alignment, and campaign administration.

4. Digidarts

Digidarts is driven by growth, innovation, and performance. Social media marketing, media buying, search engine optimization, app store optimization, digital branding, web analysis, pay-per-click ads, website development, affiliate marketing, and more are some of the digital marketing services they offer. Their team works closely with their clientele to develop effectively and empowering digital strategies to boost the brand's reputation and online presence in new and exciting ways.

5. Merkle

Merkle is a global, data-driven, technology-enabled performance marketing agency. They help brands with their people-based marketing transformation. They create, target, and measure highly customised customer experiences that not only drive immediate results in the form of today's response and conversion but also build tomorrow's increased loyalty and customer value, using a combination of first- and third-party data. They provide services ranging from customer strategy consulting, to audience and experience planning, to experience design and creation, to performance media and site execution.

Businesses must improve their digital strategies now that people are spending more time online. This is the only way to outperform the competition and establish strong brand recognition in the crowded online arena. To make the most of digital marketing opportunities and to grow your business, outsourcing to a growth and performance marketing agency is a clever decision to make.