FIRST YEAR: TS Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2022 Declared, Check Here

Hyderabad: Telangana State Intermediate Supplementary Results 2022 for First Year Intermediate were released on Tuesday.

Those who appeared for First Year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination for General and Vocational Courses can check their results on this website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The students who could not clear the inter board exams were given an additional opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams which were conducted from August 1 to August 10.

In the General category, out of 2,20, 456 candidates, 1,49,285 students have cleared the TS supplementary exam while under Vocational category 18,955 candidates wrote the exams but 10,858 students were qualified. The total pass percentage under General and Vocational is 67.72% and 57.28% respectively.

TSBIE conducted the Intermediate 1st Year & 2nd Year Examination in the month of May. TS Inter results were declared on 28th June 2022. Many students have applied for IPASE August 2022 Theory Supplementary Examination. Inter First Year & Second Year Supplementary examinations were held from 1st August to 10th August 2022.

About 9 lakhs students appeared for Intermediate exams. First-year intermediate exams were conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

