First International Research Conference On Insolvency And Bankruptcy Date And Venue

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), will organise its first International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy. The conference is supported by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy, IIMA and co-sponsored by the National Stock Exchange, State Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, and the National Institute for Securities Markets. The two-day research conference will be held from April 30, 2022 (Saturday) to May 1, 2022 (Sunday) at the IIMA campus.

At IIMA, the event is spearheaded by faculty members Professor Abhiman Das and Professor M. P. Ram Mohan. The conference aims to elicit participation from the finest minds in banking, industry, law, and academia from India and abroad to discuss a wide range of issues in the insolvency and bankruptcy space.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh. Eminent speakers at the conference include Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao, Dy. Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Mr Rajesh Verma, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Mr Ravi Mital, Chairperson, IBBI; and Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA.

During the conference, papers on issues in the insolvency domain will be presented by over 40 scholars in economics, law, finance, banking, and management. Global experience in insolvency will also be discussed through the work of international scholars from countries like the UK, the US, Mauritius, and Argentina.

The conference will offer a unique opportunity to listen to India’s thought leaders and policymakers in the three-panel discussions planned in parallel with the research presentations. The panel discussion on "Banking and Industry-Perspective on IBC" will be chaired by Shri M. B. Gosavi, Member (J), NCLT, Ahmedabad; the discussion on "Reforms in Insolvency Regime" will be chaired by Dr Deepti Mukesh, Member (J), NCLT, Ahmedabad; and the discussion on "Insolvency and Bankruptcy Resolutions" will be chaired by Dr T. K. Vishwanathan, Former Secretary-General, Lok Sabha.

The conference also includes a workshop on data-driven insolvency research, aiming to provide researchers with extensive exposure to data that is currently available and future developments.

Registration for participation is free for all practitioners, scholars, students, and learners interested in the insolvency and bankruptcy domains.

We encourage one and all to come and benefit from the knowledge-sharing exercise.