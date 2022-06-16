From Filmmakers To Engineers Look Who Made It To The IIMA PGPX Cohort 22-23

Assignments. Pop quizzes. Student Club Activities – these are just a few engagements that are helping the 2022-23 batch of students at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) – a premier global management Institute – warm up to the academic tenacity and rigour that is emblematic of the One Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). In its 17th year now, the PGPX has served as a transformative journey for high-calibre, aspirational and industrious working professionals to meet their goals of becoming global leaders.

Diversity has been one of the defining cornerstones for the PGPX programme. This year too, the 140-candidate cohort presents talent drawn from different sectors ranging from manufacturing to IT/ITeS, defence and security to planning and architecture; shipping and logistics to education; socio-economic backgrounds, job roles, academic profiles, etc.

The average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years and almost 20 students from the batch have international work experience. This batch also has registered the highest GMAT and GRE scores since 2020

The PGPX programme is incredibly arduous when it comes to the intensity of the coursework. From engineers and software developers making a nosedive into marketing mantras to teachers and a chef sitting up nights to figure out ‘analysis of data in modelling of deficient’, the current batch has already immersed itself into long hours of individual and group studies, a plethora of surprise quizzes and several student club engagements - all on the side-lines of daily classes and assignments- in the past 40 days they have been on the campus.

The women students this year come with inspiring personal and professional journeys. From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, working professional – and successfully made it to IIMA. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they are unified by their passion to take on leadership roles in their careers and shatter the glass ceiling that is one of the most-debated issues that women leaders face in the industry today.

Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, PGPX said, “It is heartening to see the determination and sincerity these young leaders possess. We are happy to be able to maintain the diversity of the batch in terms of gender, academic and professional backgrounds, etc.. IIMA is renowned globally for its rigor in academics, and PGPX, which is an integral part of the institute is no exception. Students are expected to put in significant effort towards their classes, both before and after the class. The predominant pedagogical tool at IIMA, namely the case method, also provides students avenues to apply their conceptual learnings to real life problems. The current batch comes with some very interesting experiences that can add tremendous value to classroom learning and strengthen diversity. This diversity is much needed in order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and enrich discussions. The much-needed modern skill of being interdisciplinary in their thought process becomes feasible with such a diverse batch.”

Class Stats

Total batch size: 140

Men and Women: Men: 109 | Women: 31

Average GMAT/GRE Scores:

GMAT: 713

GRE: 325

The PGPX has established its credentials as a rigorous, intensive, fast-track programme for those who wish to grow their careers into leadership roles in the industry. As peer learning plays an important role at IIMA, students are handpicked by the faculty based on varied selection criteria, to ensure a diverse and well-balanced class every year.

