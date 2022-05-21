FICCI ARISE Invites Applications for Excellence Awards

New Delhi: FICCI Alliance for Re-imagining School Education seeks to recognise schools that are doing exemplary work in community service by launching FICCI ARISE Excellence Awards in social innovations with a special focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-Education, Reduced Inequalities, Climate Action, and Life on Land. The registration process for the said applications has begun and will close on May 31, 2022.

The applications will be evaluated by an expert panel of jury members at different levels. Through this initiative, FICCI ARISE seeks to acknowledge and felicitate schools that have set benchmarks of excellence in community service through Innovation, Impact, Sustainability, and Scalability.

Adding to the announcement, Mr Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, FICCI ARISE, said, "This edition of the FICCI ARISE Excellence Awards has been conceptualised to recognise ‘Champions of Change’ that have demonstrated ext9raordinary compassion and humility in the delivery of service to the community. FICCI ARISE, through this initiative, seeks to nurture and accelerate a paradigm of sustainability and inclusivity in education and inspire action for social change."

For more details, log on to this link.