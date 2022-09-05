FCI Recruitment 2022: 5043 Vacancies, Check Details Here

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification of Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website fci.gov.in. A total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin from September 06, 2022. A candidate has to appear in all the phases of the recruitment process to be considered for selection. Online Tests will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi except for language papers.The last date to submit the application form is October 05, 2022.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence from: September 06, 2022, from 10:00 Hrs (IST)

Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: October 05, 2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST)

Availability of Admit Cards on the website for download: 10 days prior to announced date of examination

Date of the Online Test: Will be announced on the website

FCI Category 3 Vacancy: Check ZONE Wise

North Zone: 2388 posts

South Zone: 989 posts

East Zone: 768 posts

West Zone: 713 posts

NE Zone: 185 posts

FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria

J.E. (Civil Engineering): Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical): Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience.

Steno. Grade- II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at fci.gov.in. Candidates can visit the FCI website for more information.

